Say yes to yogurt to fill nutritional gaps in teens’ meals

While teens are known for their big appetites, you might feel like your teen is not receiving proper nutrition as fast food, sugary energy drinks and empty-calorie snacks edge out well-balanced meals. This feeling usually ramps up during the school year as early morning schedules can lead to skipping breakfast. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans confirms this parental intuition, noting that adolescents usually fall short in meeting their nutritional needs due to not eating enough dairy, grains, fruits and vegetables. Teens, for example, need three servings of dairy a day, but, oftentimes, do not meet this recommendation.

As your children navigate their teen years, evaluate your shopping patterns and make strategic changes to stock your refrigerator and pantry with more nutrient-dense foods to support their growing bodies. Adding dairy foods, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, to meals and snacks will elevate your family’s nutrition. These dairy foods, in particular, support bone health and development during the critical teen years.

Rely on yogurt to deliver key nutrients

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans reports female adolescents typically do not consume enough protein, iron, folate, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, phosphorus, magnesium, choline and fiber. Male adolescents also do not eat enough foods that are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, choline and fiber. This all comes at a time of tremendous growth and development.

Offering and cooking with yogurt can help fill these nutritional gaps in teens’ meals and snacks. Yogurt is an excellent source of bone-building calcium, protein, iodine, vitamin B12, riboflavin and selenium, as well as a reliable source of phosphorus, pantothenic acid and zinc. One cup of traditional yogurt delivers 8 to 14 grams of protein, while one cup of Greek yogurt provides 23 grams of protein. In general, eating 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal or snack will support muscle repair and growth, and promote a sense of fullness after eating. Yogurt is also a fermented food, offering a host of healthy bacteria that foster gut health and digestion.

The perfect complement to other nutrient-dense foods, yogurt provides a foundation for well-balanced meals and snacks that are both nutritious and flavorful. Research indicates that yogurt eaters have a higher intake of key nutrients, including potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, riboflavin and fiber, compared to those who do not eat yogurt.

“In addition to being a food rich in protein, calcium and vitamin B12, yogurt pairs well with fruits and vegetables, both of which are excellent sources of fiber,” said Maggie Cimarolli, Registered Dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Other simple additions to yogurt can bump up the nutritional offerings even more. Sprinkling roasted pumpkin seeds on a yogurt-and-fruit parfait will add magnesium. Adding 2 to 3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt to choline-rich scrambled eggs will result in a creamier texture and add more protein. Another option is to serve plain yogurt and chives on top of a baked potato, a good source of fiber and vitamin B6. These are all great ways to strategically add those missing nutrients to a teen’s plate.”

Look to the dairy case to discover new varieties and flavors of yogurt. Involve your family in selecting new yogurt options and food pairings. The more you include your family in shopping and cooking, the more invested they become in the food served.

Ultimately, yogurt’s nutrition, versatility and portability make it an indispensable ingredient in the kitchen. “Yogurt can be that go-to food in your refrigerator,” Cimarolli said. “You can grab a container of yogurt on your way out the door, or you can swirl it into soup, blend it up in a smoothie, or stir it into batter for pancakes, muffins or quick breads. Plain yogurt is also an excellent base for dips and marinades. The options are endless when it comes to eating and cooking with yogurt.”

For more information on yogurt and other dairy foods, as well as the Greek Yogurt Swap cooking resource, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Maggie Cimarolli at 314-835-9668 or mcimarolli@stldairycouncil.org. Follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

About the St. Louis District Dairy Council

The St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC) is a nonprofit nutrition education organization funded by local dairy farmers. Since 1932, SLDDC has served 131 counties in central/southern Illinois and eastern Missouri as the go-to educational resource and advocate for the role of dairy foods as part of a healthful diet. As The Nutrition Education People, we are proud to spread knowledge to local communities, bridging the gap between local dairy farmers and consumers. The staff is comprised of professionals with experience in nutrition, food service management, education and communications, and we take pride in delivering engaging programs throughout the communities we serve.

Greek Yogurt Pizza Dough

This easy-to-make pizza dough, made from common pantry staples, is ready in minutes. The addition of Greek yogurt and non-fat dry milk powder add moisture to the dough. The yogurt also reacts with the baking soda in the self-rising flour, which leavens the crust. This crust is an excellent source of calcium and potassium, and the addition of vegetable toppings will add more nutrients and fiber to each serving. The recipe yields two 10-inch pizzas.

Servings per 10-inch pizza: 4 (2 slices)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tablespoon non-fat dry milk powder

1 cup Greek yogurt

1-2 tablespoons of water, as needed

2/3 cup pizza sauce, divided

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Toppings of choice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and non-fat dry milk powder. Add the Greek yogurt to the flour mixture. Stir the mixture with a fork until a shaggy dough forms. You may need to add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to bring dough together. Add ½ tablespoon of water at a time until dough forms a ball. Place dough on a floured work surface and knead until it becomes smooth and elastic (about 6 to 8 minutes). Alternatively, you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment to knead the dough. Divide the dough into two balls. Place one ball on a floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until it is about 10 inches in diameter. Transfer dough to a pizza pan or baking sheet. Spread 1/3 cup of the sauce on top of the dough, leaving a half inch border around the edge. Add 1 cup mozzarella cheese and toppings. Bake in the oven for 12-13 minutes or until cheese melts and begins to brown. While pizza is baking, roll out the remaining pizza dough. Repeat steps 6 and 7.

Note: You can bake this pizza on a baking stone. Place baking stone in oven, and then preheat oven to 450 °F. Bake each pizza for 8 minutes.

