ST. LOUIS — In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25, the National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation will mark a day of appreciation for America’s public lands with a full day of fun-filled activities at the Arch grounds. The events highlight the importance of caring for our public lands and the health benefits these spaces provide.

“With 91 acres of beautiful park land, thousands of trees and native plants, and more than five miles of walking and biking paths, our urban national park provides so many opportunities to enjoy the benefits of nature and improve our health and well-being,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Program Manager, Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park.

National Public Lands Day activities are free and open people of to all ages, with select activities open to pets. Participants must follow Gateway Arch National Park health and safety guidelines outlined at nps.gov/jeff.

“We invite everyone to join us on National Public Lands Day and experience our expansive national park grounds in new ways with yoga, butterfly watching and a movie night with your four-legged family members under the Arch!” said Camille Brooks, Director of Programming and Events, Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Mississippi River Clean-up: 9 a.m. to noon

Join the National Park Service and other volunteers in cleaning up the St. Louis Riverfront (weather permitting). Participants should meet at the bottom of the Grand Staircase, located below the Gateway Arch along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. Masks, bags, and gloves will be provided. Online registration is required at archpark.volunteerhub.com (click “National Public Lands Day Clean-up”). Registered participants will qualify for a drawing to win a Living Lands & Water swag bag (supplies limited).

Just Breathe STL Yoga Under the Arch: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is partnering with The Collective STL for Just Breathe STL, a free, all-levels yoga session underneath the Gateway Arch. Attendees are required to pre-register via The Collective STL app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Yoga participants should bring their own mat, towel, and water. Face masks are required to be worn during the session, and guests will be asked to practice social distancing.

The Great MonArch Migration Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Did you know? When monarch butterflies journey south for the winter, they often fly by the Gateway Arch! The National Park Service and the City of St. Louis are celebrating butterflies’ spectacular migration south on National Public Lands Day. Visit the table in the Arch west entrance plaza and receive educational materials on monarch butterflies and gardening tips. Those interested can also check out the Great MonArch Migration Event’s virtual offerings, including webinars and videos, at stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/planning/sustainability/monarchs/great-monarch-migration.cfm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pre-purchase a MonArch Garden in a Box ($30) and receive nine native plants to create the ideal habitat for attracting monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Thanks to Grow Native!, Missouri Prairie Foundation, the National Park Service and Papillon Perennials, participants have the opportunity to safely pre-purchase the MonArch Garden in a Box and collect them with physical distancing. Pre-purchase by Thursday, September 23, 2021, by calling 636-273-9688. Kits can be picked up at a dedicated spot on the Arch grounds, near Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, September 25. (All orders must be pre-purchased in advance of pick up.)

The first 50 people to pick up their MonArch Garden in a Box on September 25 will receive a free MonArch tote bag, courtesy of Brightside St. Louis.

B.A.R.K. Ranger Activity Table: 1 to 7 p.m.

Gateway Arch National Park is a pawsitively fantastic place to bring your pet! Learn how your pup can become a B.A.R.K. Ranger by visiting the table in the Arch west entrance plaza. Here, kids can also chat with a park ranger and complete a special Junior Ranger booklet to earn a Gateway Arch National Park Junior Ranger badge. B.A.R.K. stands for: Bag your pet’s waste, Always leash your pet, Respect wildlife, and Know where you can go. Pet owners will receive goodies from Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina

B.A.R.K. Ranger Movie Night Under the Arch Featuring The Secret Life of Pets 2: 7 p.m.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina are hosting an outdoor movie night under the Arch in honor of the National Park Service B.A.R.K. Ranger program! Bring a blanket or bag chair and enjoy live music from The Bronx Cheers, dinner from local food trucks, treats for the four-legged family members courtesy of Purina, and a special screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2 (rated PG), which will show underneath the Arch on a giant projection screen.

NPS Fee-Free Day: All Day

NPS has designated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25 a fee-free day, in which the entrance fee at all NPS sites is waived. At Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult Documentary Movie ticket is waived.

Gateway Arch Visitor Reminders

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only. Entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is free.

Preferred Arch visitor parking is now available at the Stadium East Garage in downtown St. Louis. Please visit gatewayarch.com/plan-your-visit/parking for more information and to pre-purchase parking.

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled tram time. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.

The National Park Service requires visitors, employees, and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. For more on health and safety protocols at Gateway Arch National Park, visit nps.gov/jeff.

About Gateway Arch National Park:

The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store, and The Arch Café. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development. For Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie tickets, go online to gatewayarch.com, call 877-982-1410, or visit the ticket counter in the Arch Visitor Center.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation:

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit ArchPark.org.

