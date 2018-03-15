EDWARDSVILLE - Yoga at the Wildey Theatre on Tuesday, March 20th has been moved to Wednesday, March 21st from 7-8pm.

We will also have Yoga at the Wildey Theatre on April 17th and May 15th from 7-8pm. The class is located on the 3rd floor of the Wildey Theatre Event Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

The class is open to all levels and best of all it is completely free. Please bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat. Space is limited and small donations are welcomed.

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

More like this: