A sign in front of a business is a constant reminder to the public who walk in or drive by what rests within the structure.

Recognizing the importance of a modern sign and logo, the Edwardsville YMCA took the initiative to have both the Esic and Meyer Centers retrofitted with exterior signage to reflect this new movement.

Recently, the two new large exterior Y signs were installed by Eberhart Sign and Lighting.

Edwardsville YMCA President/CEO Gary Niebur was excited about the new signs and what they will mean to both facilities.

"I think the new signage looks good day and night!” he said.

“The large black logo on the Meyer Center replaces the former black and red Y logo that had been in place,” Lauren Szakielo, marketing/communications manager for the Edwardsville YMCA, said. “While the Esic Center installed the white logo adding a new look and feel to the brick building, which previously did not have a black-lit exterior sign.”

The new logo, along with the Edwardsville YMCA’s focus on three core areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility is shown through the various programs offered to people in need, Szakielo said.

“The Edwardsville YMCA looks forward to continuing its long-standing history with the new logo’s dynamic and welcoming shape symbolizing the Y’s commitment to personal and social growth in the community,” Niebur said.

