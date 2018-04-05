EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA is preparing for their annual Spring Dance Recital held at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Illinois. Three short programs will showcase the talented dancers, ranging in age from 3 to 13, in various disciplines including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, and Hip-hop. Each show is unique and broken up into numbers performed by dancers participating in the YMCA’s Winter 1 and 2 session classes. The performances are scheduled for Wednesday, April 11 at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 7:00pm.

“The evening is always an exciting time for our students, “says Natasha Howard Arts & Climbing Director. “It gives the students an opportunity to showcase their hard work and the Wildey really puts the event over the top. The nice, intimate space makes the students feel really special.” Tickets are $5 for kids 12 and under and $7 for adults. They can be purchased at the Wildey Theatre’s box office or online at www.wildeytheatre.com for the shows.

Spring is also the time for the YMCA annual Spring Musical Production. This year’s show is “The Trials of Alice in Wonderland.” The production features all of your favorite characters from the classic tale. Alice is on trial and must re-live her adventures with the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Caterpillar to prove her innocence to the judge, the Queen of Hearts, and the jury made up of a deck of cards. The cast is made up of children, 7-13 years old, who participated in the 13 week class at the YMCA.

“I continue to be impressed with the cast’s skills and abilities,” says Howard. “It is really amazing to see them grow each year and show how much they are truly capable of. It is a lot of work and responsibility for the students. Every year they shine, and I am really astounded by them.” The performance is Monday, April 16th at 6:30pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. Tickets are $3 for children 12 and under and $5 adults and can be purchased at the front desk of either Edwardsville YMCA location. The Esic Center is at 1200 Esic Drive and the Meyer Center is at 7348 Goshen Road. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 600 Water St, Edwardsville, IL 62025. For any other information about either program please contact Natasha Howard at 618-655-1460 or nhoward@edwymca.com.

