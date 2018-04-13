EDWARDSVILLE - After 50 years, the Edwardsville YMCA Esic Center will be referred to by a new name. Moving forward the facility located on Esic Drive will be called the Niebur Center, after former CEO Gary Niebur. This decision was made by the board of directors in recognition of Niebur’s 35 year career as CEO.

Board President, Mark Motley said about the renaming, “Gary’s impact on our YMCA and community has been enormous, and the Board of Directors wanted to recognize that impact in a long-term, meaningful way. Renaming the Esic facility after Gary, where his 30-plus years started, is the perfect way to honor his legacy.”

The YMCA’s new CEO, Tom Verheyen said “It is a very well-deserved honor for Gary. After working for Gary the past 13 years, I saw first-hand the amount of work he put into growing the YMCA and it is nice to know I will be able to work in the building named after him every day.”

When asked about the recognition, Niebur said “I am very humbled and honored by the action taken by the Board of Directors. When I started my employment with the YMCA over thirty-five years ago I would have never imagined having such a long and rewarding career working with exceptional people from board leadership, staff, volunteers, members and supporters of the YMCA. The collective effort of those groups has made the YMCA what it is today and I am honored to have been a part of it. I am very appreciative and grateful to them and everyone that made my journey, our journey, such a memorable one.”

For additional information on the Edwardsville YMCA please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com. The Niebur Center is located at 1200 Esic Drive.

