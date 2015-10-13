Children and their parents were thrilled with the annual Family Fun Night at the YMCA Meyer Center on Saturday night.

Heroes and villains in costume were embraced at the event, with plenty of games, crafts, rock wall climbing, skating, face painting, snacks and much more. The activities were appropriate for kids pre-school through fifth grade.

Natasha Howard, the event coordinator, was all smiles about the success of the night.

“This is definitely our biggest free family event for members,” she said. “It is awesome to see the children and families come out. We are so glad for the excitement.”

Howard praised the YMCA assistance and high school volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday for helping get things to look like it did for the Family Fun Night.

“We had a lot of kids here tonight,” she said. "Everyone seemed to have fun."

