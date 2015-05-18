One of the most known places for adults and youth alike in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area is the Edwardsville YMCA.

Nearly every person in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area is touched by the facilities, programs, services and opportunities available through the two Edwardsville locations at 1200 Esic Center and the Meyer Center facility at 7348 Goshen Road.

Gary Niebur has been the long-time director of the YMCA and at one time mayor of Edwardsville, so he has devoted much of his adult life to serving the public. One of Niebur’s strongest passions is the YMCA Annual Campaign, which is coming to a close.

Niebur said once again the campaign will be successful, but there is still time for residents to donate if they have the desire. Funds used from the annual campaign benefit those who are less fortunate and in need.

“In 2014, the YMCA received over 300 applications/inquires for assistance from youth, families, and seniors from throughout the area,” Niebur said. “Based on the assistance that we have provided in free or reduced rate memberships, childcare services, and program participation, over $310,000 in value has been provided to people of all ages that need, want and now enjoy many of the positive components of the Y.”

A pamphlet is distributed called “You Make More Possible,” that has information about the donor program and a donation pledge card.

There are different levels of giving from Supporter (up to $99); Century ($100-$249); Friend ($250-499); Bronze Partner ($500-$999); Silver Partner ($1,000- $1,499); Gold Partner ($1,500-$2,499); and Platinum Partner ($2,500 and up).

Over the years, participation and enrollment in the Edwardsville YMCA has grown dramatically, Niebur said, especially with the addition of the beautiful Meyer Center facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

Niebur is a sincere believer in the giving program and helping others less fortunate.

“This is what we are supposed to do,” he said. “We reach out and ask individuals and businesses to support us in this mission.”

A story that always completely resonates with Niebur occurred with a woman who had given to the YMCA Annual Campaign for years and found herself unable to continue her family's membership.

“She said ‘Gary, I need to talk to you for a minute’,” he said. “’My husband and I will not be renewing our membership. My husband was laid off.’ I remember how she donated when we built the Meyer Center and to the financial campaign every year. She and her husband had always supported the YMCA. I looked her in the eye and said to her you were always able to help us and now we can help you when you need help, so she and her husband continued their YMCA membership. The annual campaign allowed us to do that.”

For more information, contact the Esic Center at 618-656-0436 or the Meyer Center at 618-655-1460, pick up a pledge card at either facility or mail donations to 1200 Esic Center Drive, Edwardsville, IL., 62025; or Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville, IL., 62025.

Link to the Annual Support Campaign Video: https://vimeo.com/123879663

Link to the Annual Support Campaign Website page: http://www.edwardsvilleymca.com/donate/annual-campaign

More like this: