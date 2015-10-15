The YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center continues to shine as an exceptional local daycare center.

This full-day childcare facility offers not only quality care and curriculum, but also special programming from the YMCA, “The Imagination Library” as well as special days for the kids. The children were treated to one of these special days this past Friday by participating in a spa, soccer and story day.

Article continues after sponsor message

The girls were able to get their hair and nails done while listening to music from Frozen. They were really excited to have their hair put in a princess hairstyle between a braid, bun or ponytail. Studio 11 did a wonderful job with the girl’s hair and nails. The YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center director, Crystal Andres loved seeing all the girls in their dresses after their transformations saying, “What little girl doesn’t dream of being a princess!”

The boys went outside to play soccer under the direction of the Edwardsville YMCA’s Rec. Sports Director Nate Tingley and his staff. They played games and learned a few soccer drills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. They had fun running around the field and showing off their skills. “The boys had a blast. That was the best nap time they ever had,” Andres said.

The children and staff of the YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center feel very blessed to have the ability to participate in special programming. The children’s morning was made possible by Dr. Linda Cassens. After seeing all the fun the girls were having she joined them and had her hair braided. She concluded the morning by reading Goldilocks and the Three Bears to one of the classes. The kids loved looking at the pictures and asked questions throughout the story. Andres stated, “What a wonderful way to wrap up such a magical day, to have Dr. Linda Cassens read us a classic!”

In order to take a tour of the facility Monday – Friday call 618-288-3232 and for more information visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

More like this: