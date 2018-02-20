WOOD RIVER - Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy students took part in the “Winter Dragon” Taekwondo Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, which took place in Maplewood, MO.

Article continues after sponsor message

Yi’s Martial Arts took 7 students from ages 6-14 and came back with seven gold medals, two silvers, and five bronze medals. The students had tough competition with over 200 competitors and over 15 schools competing.

Students were coached by Grand Master Chris Lee, 7th degree black belt, who said, “We are proud of all of our students who competed and especially pleased that it was a first time experience for two of our students. Being able to expose our students to these experiences is always exhilarating.”

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy is located in downtown Wood River. They have been involved in the area since 1960. Their children’s classes are specifically designed for kids; when they're engaged and excited, children learn really well. Yi’s also has adult classes, as well as specializes in bully prevention, women's self-defense, family safety, birthday parties, & summer camps. Please call (618) 251-KICK or visit www.altonkarate.com for their current introductory special.

More like this: