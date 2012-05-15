Eunice Smith Home staff members dressed up as characters from the Wizard of Oz on May 14 as ESH, located on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital, celebrated Nursing Home Week (May 13-19), with a different musical highlighted each day. Kneeling in front are Tammy Andrews, housekeeping, as a Flying Monkey, and Jody Baalman, activities coordinator, as the Scarecrow. Left to right in the back are Loretta Liley, laundry/housekeeping supervisor, as the Wicked Witch; Kathy Strow, office coordinator, as the Tin Man; Sheryl Paradine, MSN, RN, nurse clinician, as the Cowardly Lion; Kami Means, Social Services designee, as Glenda the Good Witch; and Susan Tomlin, activites assistant, as Dorothy. Alice Martin, Alton Ward 4 Alderwoman, also read a proclamation from Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst recognizing ESH and Nursing Home Week.

