EDWARDSVILLE - The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is the most significant tax reform the U.S. has seen in more than 30 years. The law will have a large impact on both businesses and individuals, and there may still be opportunities before the end of the year to reduce your tax liability.

Scheffel Boyle CPAs will be offering Year-End Tax Planning & Tax Reform Update Seminars in November to discuss some major changes from the TCJA that may affect you or your business. With three chances to attend, we hope you can make the event most convenient for you. The Scheffel Boyle Tax Team will present both business and individual changes with attendees and provide important information on ways you can prepare for your 2018 filings.

A hot breakfast will be served at each event before the seminar begins. There is no charge for entry, but registration is encouraged as seating may be limited. Please visit www.scheffelboyle.com/taxtalks to register online, or email info@scheffelboyle.com for more information. Please register for the seminar most convenient for you no later than November 5th.

A hot breakfast will be served at 7:30am with the seminar to follow from 8-9am.

O’FALLON

Tuesday, November 13th

Regency Conference Center O’Fallon

400 Regency Park

O’Fallon, IL 62269

EDWARDSVILLE

Wednesday, November 14th

N.O. Nelson Leclaire Room

600 Troy Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

ALTON

Thursday, November 15th

The Best Western Premier

3559 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

