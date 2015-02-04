Tyler Young has joined YCG Accounting as a staff accountant. He holds two degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, cum laude and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, cum laude. Previously, he worked for two years with the CliftonLarsonAllen accounting firm in their St. Louis office. Tyler Young will specialize in tax preparation and cost management accounting. He attended Edwardsville High School and has lived in the St Louis Metro area since 1994.

Kay Schloesser joined the YCG team in December 2014 as an Executive Assistant. She will be handling administrative and bookkeeping duties. Kay Schloesser has six years of experieince as an Office Manager/Bookkeeper and has been a Glen Carbon, IL resident for 19 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

YCG Accounting is managed by Susan M. Young, CPA and is located at 7 Glen Ed Professional Park, Glen Carbon, IL. For more information, call 618-606-2115.

More like this: