Antonio Ybarra of Metro-East Lutheran and Joey Hyten advanced to the state tournament in Class 1A, Jersey's Mason Seymour went through in Class 2A, but Edwardsville didn't qualify as a team or individually for the Class 3A tournament as the IHSA held its boys' golf sectional tournaments across the state on Monday.

Here's a look at what happened in the sectional meets:

CLASS 3A AT LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP

O'Fallon advanced a pair of golfers to the state tournament this weekend, but Edwardsville missed qualifying as the Tigers finished ninth as a team.

Hosts Lockport Township won the tournament with a score of 291, while both Frankfort Lincoln-Way East and Moline tied for second with identical scores of 298, with both teams advancing to state. Orland Park Sandburg was fourth with a 299 and missed qualifying for state, with Pekin fifth at 302, O'Fallon was sixth at 303, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was seventh with a 304, in eighth place was Quincy with a 311, the Tigers came in ninth with a 314 and Minooka rounded out the top ten with a 316.

Normal Community was 11th with a score of 322, Belleville West came in 12th with a score of 337, Chicago Marist was 13th with a 338, Palos Hills Amos Alonzo Stagg was 14th with a 383, and Oak Lawn Community came in 15th with a 398.

The individual champion was Moline's Tommy Potter, who shot a five-under-par 66 to win, with O'Fallon's Thai Prakit and Caden Cannon the only area golfers to qualify as individuals. Prakit shot a 73, while Cannon fired a 75 to go through to the state tournament.

Edwardsville freshman Mason Lewis shot a 75, but didn't qualify on a tiebreak, while Carter Crow had a 77, Bennett Babington and Bryce Pryor both shot an 81, Ryan Suhre shot an 86 and Drew Suhre fired an 89.

Among the local individuals, Alton's Sam Ottwell shot an 81, while Alex Siatos had an 85. Collinsville's Jack Geisen had an 86 and Leighton Morris shot a 93.

CLASS 2A AT EFFINGHAM

Seymour was the only local golfer to advance to the Class 2A meet, going through as an individual as Jersey came in 11th as a team.

Breese Mater Dei Catholic won the sectional with a score of 293, with Benton second at 296 and Belleville Althoff Catholic the third and final team to advance to state with a 315. Mattoon was fourth at 319, Mt. Zion was fifth at 327, Highland came in sixth with a 329, Metropolis Massac County was seventh with a 331, Chatham Glenwood was eighth with a 333, in ninth place was Columbia at 334, Paris was 10th with a 335, the Panthers came in 11th at 338 and Mt.Vernon was 12th with a 348.

Carbondale's Ian Davis and Cy Norman of Benton tied for the title with identical scores of four-under-par 68, with Davis winning in a sudden-death playoff to take the crown, while Seymour shot a 78 to be the only individual to advance to state from the Riverbend area. Highland's Dominick Emig advanced with a 76, with Kannon Keuper and Myles Kampwerth, both of Breese Central, going through with both shooting a 78.

In addition to Seymour, Tyler Noble shot an 81, Austin Hayes fired an 88, Sean Churchman had a 92, Garrett Smith came up with a 98 and Bradley Isringhausen shot a 110.

Individually, East Alton-Wood River's Carson Reef had an 86, while Triad's Connor Keith fired a 94, both Connor Wells and Jake Cheatham of Civic Memorial both had a 95, Tanner Massie of the Knights also shot a 95, with teammate Owen Twyman shooting a 96, EAWR's Curtis Mullaney had a 101 and CM's Sam Buckley shot a 105.

CLASS 1A AT MCLEANSBORO HAMILTON COUNTY

Ybarra and Hyten were the only Riverbend area state qualifiers in the Class 1A sectional as the Griffins came in eighth as a team and Marquette Catholic was 11th.

The three teams to qualify for state were Oblong, who won with a score of 320, while Effingham St. Anthony and Vandalia tied for second with a pair of 321 scores, but both advanced to state. In fourth place was Anna-Jonesboro at 323, HIllsboro was fifth with a 337, Altamont came in sixth with a 338, Steeleviile was seventh with a 340, the Griffins and Waterloo Gibault Catholic tied for eighth with identical scores of 343, with McGivney taking eighth on a tiebreak, Okawville with 10th at 344, the Explorers were 11th with a 349, West Frankfort was 12th at 352 and Nashville came in 13th with a 354.

Vandalia's Chase Laack was the individual winner with a one-over-par 72, while Ybarra and Hyten both qualified with both shooting a 78.

Alongside Hyten, the Griffins had Brandon Reed shooting an 86, Riley Knobloch had an 87, Dominic Zamarione shot a 92, Drew Villhard had a 93 and Clayton Hopfinger shot a 100.

The Explorers were led by Aiden O'Keefe's 84, with Michael Wilson firing an 86, William Schwartz had an 89, Owen Williams shot a 90, Matthew Kane fired a 92 and Carson Hampton shot a 105.

The only other local individual in the field, Carlinville's Henry Kufa, shot an 89.

The state tournaments will be held at various sites this weekend, with the Class 1A tournament at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the Class 2A tournament will be at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal and the Class 3A meet will be at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

