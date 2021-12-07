Yarnell, Ervin Pace SIUE Wrestlers In Cougar Clash
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestlers Ryan Yarnell (197) and Saul Ervin (141) each finished second Saturday at the Cougar Clash. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The Cougars also picked up third-place honors from Cardeionte Wilson (165), Austin Andres (197) and Colton McKiernan (285). "We're progressing week by week but we're still not where we want to be," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates Wisconsin won the six-team tournament with 192.5 points. Northern Illinois was second with 129.5. Third place was close with Brown (110.5), Little Rock (111.0) and SIUE (110.5). "We had some guys wrestle well, especially after losses coming back and finishing strong," said Spates. "You like to see that in a tournament like this. You want to finish with a good match to build momentum for next week." SIUE continues at home with a pair of dual matches next Saturday. The Cougars faces former Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at noon followed by Illinois at 3 p.m. Cougar Clash Results for SIUE 133 157 165 174 184 197 197 285 285
Team Scores
Wisconsin 192.5
Northern Illinois 129.5
Brown 111.5
Little Rock 111.0
SIUE 110.5
Bellarmine 71.0
125
Tommy Dineen's place is 7th and has scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jack Parker (Bellarmine) won by decision over Tommy Dineen (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Reese Fry (Brown) won by forfeit over Tommy Dineen (SIUE) (FF)
7th Place Match - Tommy Dineen (SIUE) received a bye
Matt Malavsky's place is 6th and has scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Nicky Cabanillas (Brown) won by tech fall over Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (TF 19-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Matt Malavsky (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Semi - Jaylen Carson (Little Rock) won by fall over Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match - Nicky Cabanillas (Brown) won by fall over Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (Fall 2:25)
141
Saul Ervin's place is 2nd and has scored 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by major decision over Nathan Young (Northern Illinois) (Maj 18-5)
Semifinal - Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Conner Ward (Little Rock) (Dec 4-1)
1st Place Match - Joe Zargo (Wisconsin) won by decision over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)
Max Kristoff's place is 6th and has scored 7.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Anthony Gibson (Northern Illinois) won by decision over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Max Kristoff (SIUE) won by major decision over Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) (Maj 13-3)
Cons. Semi - Chase Tebbets (Little Rock) won by fall over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Fall 4:44)
5th Place Match - Alec Rees (Northern Illinois) won by major decision over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Maj 11-3)
Cardeionte Wilson's place is 3rd and has scored 12.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) received a bye
Semifinal - Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) won by major decision over Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) (Maj 12-0)
Cons. Semi - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by decision over Cody Anderson (Wisconsin) (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match - Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by fall over Tyler Brennan (Little Rock) (Fall 6:53)
Kevin Gschwendtner's place is 5th and has scored 10.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by tech fall over Josh Craig (Bellarmine) (TF 17-2)
Semifinal - Mason Kauffman (Northern Illinois) won by decision over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Semi - Andrew McNally (Wisconsin) won by fall over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Fall 6:40)
5th Place Match - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by major decision over Josh Craig (Bellarmine) (Maj 21-10)
Sergio Villalobos's place is 5th and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) won by major decision over James Araneo (Brown) (Maj 15-6)
Semifinal - Chris Weiler (Wisconsin) won by major decision over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (Maj 10-0)
Cons. Semi - Sam Schroeder (Bellarmine) won by decision over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match - Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Tyler Dow (Wisconsin) (MFF)
Austin Andres's place is 3rd and has scored 13.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Austin Andres (SIUE) received a bye
Quarterfinal - Colin Jagielski (Northern Illinois) won by decision over Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Austin Andres (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Austin Andres (SIUE) won by decision over Matt Zuber (Northern Illinois) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Austin Andres (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Tristin Guaman (Northern Illinois) (MFF)
3rd Place Match - Austin Andres (SIUE) won by decision over Colin Jagielski (Northern Illinois) (Dec 3-2)
Ryan Yarnell's place is 2nd and has scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) received a bye
Quarterfinal - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by fall over Bryant Wilkinson (Bellarmine) (Fall 4:15)
Semifinal - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by major decision over Tristin Guaman (Northern Illinois) (Maj 12-2)
1st Place Match - Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) won by tech fall over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (TF 24-7)
Colton McKiernan's place is 3rd and has scored 11.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) received a bye
Semifinal - Josiah Hill (Little Rock) won by decision over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by major decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Maj 12-1)
3rd Place Match - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by decision over Lear Quinton (Brown) (Dec 6-0)
Aric Bohn's place is 5th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) won by decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Aric Bohn (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Semi - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by major decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Maj 12-1)
5th Place Match - Aric Bohn (SIUE) won by decision over Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) (Dec 6-2)
