As autumn begins, the Alton Police and Fire Departments would like to remind residents of the City’s leaf burning regulations.

The burning of leaves is permitted ONLY on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the months of October, November, and December between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. All fires must be extinguished by 6:00 P.M. Burning is permitted in containers located greater than fifteen feet (15’) from any building or structure on private property. Residents are not allowed to burn yard waste on any public street, alley, or curb. The burning of any trash, garbage, or any other material of any nature is also against the law. Flammable liquids should not be used in the burning at any time. Officials of the City of Alton or the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency may prohibit burning if atmospheric conditions are such that burning would be harmful to the resident of the City.

Fire Chief Greg Bock said, “We understand that some people need to burn leaves, but we want them to do that in the safest manner possible. The City’s regulations are in place to prevent structure fires and to protect people from injuring themselves or their neighbors.”

Residents can view a copy of the City’s open burning policy under the “Leaf Burning Regulations” section of the Fire Department’s page on the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com. Specific questions about the City’s open burning regulations can be forwarded to Fire Chief Greg Bock or Deputy Fire Chief Mark Harris at 618-463-3565.

Persons found guilty of illegal burning may be fined between Fifty Dollars ($50) and Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750) per offense.

