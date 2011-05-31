TreeHouse Wildlife Center is hosting a large yard sale this Saturday, June 4, at their new facility at 23956 Green Acres Road in Dow. The sale is “rain-or-shine” and will run from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will be used for the construction of a 40’ x 24’ permanent-resident eagle cage. TreeHouse is presently home to three adult bald eagles that are not releasable, due to debilitating wing injuries.

Customers to the sale will find everything from furniture to clothing to books to household items. There is a large assortment of seasonal decorations available. Among the household sale items are dishes (including some assorted Hadley pottery pieces), appliances, bedding, lamps and a variety of baskets. Furniture options include a round, oak dining table (with a leaf) and six chairs; assorted dressers; end tables and sofas and chairs. Clothing items include dress and casual clothes for men, women and children. The sale has a large selection of books and movies, as well as other recreational items, such as bicycles and fishing gear. All sale items have been donated by TreeHouse volunteers and friends.

In addition to the yard sale items, the TreeHouse gift shop will be open. It has a wonderful assortment of t-shirts, nature photographs and field guides. There will also be hotdogs and soda available for purchase throughout the day, as well as tours of the facility and grounds. All purchases may be made with cash or a check (with identification), and all sales are final.

TreeHouse is a not-for-profit wildlife rehabilitation center that has been in existence since 1979. The organization is the only facility of its kind in southwestern Illinois, and it provides rescue and rehabilitation services to more than 500 wildlife patients annually.

For directions, or other inquiries, please call TreeHouse at 618.466.2990 or Yard Sale Coordinators, Perky (618.466.3030) or Mel and Shirley (618.258.1648). Driving directions are also posted on the TreeHouse website at www.treehousewildlifecenter.com.

Come out to Dow……..spend a buck (or two!), help build an eagle a home!

