EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) plans to launch its holiday fundraising campaign “Yappy Pawlidays” on Thursday, Nov. 1. The multifaceted fundraising event gives Metro East residents and business leaders the opportunity to get involved in MEHS’s mission in various ways throughout the giving season.

“Giving is easy and fun with Yappy Pawlidays—from MEHS staff and volunteers managing their own fundraising campaigns to area businesses collecting cash and supply donations on our behalf or donating a percentage of their sales, anyone can participate at any level,” said Stephanie Pfaff, Development Manager of MEHS.

The following local businesses will be support the Yappy Pawlidays campaign in a variety of ways:

Club Whisker Bones in Glen Carbon, Ill. will have a “giving” tree inside their facility where customers can take an ornament off of the tree and make a donation to support an animal at MEHS.

Four Muddy Paws in Edwardsville, Ill. is hosting its annual Pictures with Santa Benefit on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to MEHS. There are limited sessions available. To schedule a photo session for your pet, call 618-692-4729. There will also be a MEHS “giving” tree inside their store, as well as a donation box.

Sacred Grounds located in downtown Edwardsville, Ill. will have a MEHS donation box inside their café. Also, on Saturday, Nov. 24, 20 percent of their sales will be donated to MEHS.

Cleveland Heath located in downtown Edwardsville, Ill. will be donating 10 percent of their sales to MEHS on Sunday, Nov. 25 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Mama’s Rehab in Highland, Ill. will be donating 10 percent of their December sales to MEHS.

LaBest Pet Resort in Edwardsville, Ill. will have a cash donation box, supplies donation box and “giving” tree inside their facility to benefit MEHS.

Unleashed in Troy, Ill. will have a donation box to benefit MEHS.

King Air Conditioning & Heating in Godfrey, Ill. will be hosting a donation drive for MEHS, and anyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win free St. Louis Blues tickets.

Yappy Pawlidays will also consist of a “25 Days of Christmas” where each day through Dec. 1 - Dec. 25 will have a specific donation request for MEHS, including products from their Amazon wish list, office supplies, fleece blankets, etc. The“25 Days of Christmas” items will be posted on the MEHS Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/), as well as on their website (www.mehs.org).

If you are a local business owner that wishes to get involved with Yappy Pawlidays, please contact Stephanie Pfaff at 314-363-4971.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 800 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

