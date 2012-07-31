Yappy Hour
July 31, 2012 11:16 AM
All spayed/neutered, friendly, leashed dogs welcome. This event is part of the effort to build a dog park in the City of Alton.
$5.00 entry fee
All proceeds go to the dog park effort.
Dog treats, human treats, drinks and music included.
Come out and enjoy the first Yappy hour of the season.
Wednesday August 22, 2012
Castelli’s Moonlight Restaurant
3400 Fosterburg Road Alton, Illinois
7pm to 9pm
