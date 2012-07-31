Yappy Hour Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. All spayed/neutered, friendly, leashed dogs welcome. This event is part of the effort to build a dog park in the City of Alton.



$5.00 entry fee

All proceeds go to the dog park effort.

Dog treats, human treats, drinks and music included.

Come out and enjoy the first Yappy hour of the season. Wednesday August 22, 2012

Castelli’s Moonlight Restaurant

3400 Fosterburg Road Alton, Illinois

Wednesday August 22, 2012

Castelli's Moonlight Restaurant

3400 Fosterburg Road Alton, Illinois

7pm to 9pm