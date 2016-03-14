Name: Xander Masen Gore

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Ashli Smith and Michael Gore

Birth weight: 8 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 2:11 AM

Date: 7/12/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Xavier Smith (7) Abigail (8)

Grandparents: Vicki Smith of Godfrey, Nancy Gibson of O'Fallon, MO., Rick Smith of Alton, Cecil and Jan Gore of St. Charles, MO.

Great Grandparents: Richard Lemons of Pearl, IL, Helen and Carl Gibson or Herod, IL, Curtis Gore of East Alton.

More like this:

Apr 8, 2024 - Several Retail Theft Cases Reported In Madison County

 