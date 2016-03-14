Xander Masen Gore
Name: Xander Masen Gore
Parents: Ashli Smith and Michael Gore
Birth weight: 8 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 2:11 AM
Date: 7/12/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Xavier Smith (7) Abigail (8)
Grandparents: Vicki Smith of Godfrey, Nancy Gibson of O'Fallon, MO., Rick Smith of Alton, Cecil and Jan Gore of St. Charles, MO.
Great Grandparents: Richard Lemons of Pearl, IL, Helen and Carl Gibson or Herod, IL, Curtis Gore of East Alton.
