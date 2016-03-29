Name: Wyatt Taylor Clyde

Parents: Kayla Parker and Taylor Clyde of Collinsville

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 4:44 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 3/17/2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Alainnah Cobb (5)

Grandparents: Connie and Billy Parker of Granite City, Bill and Jessica Beers of Collincville, Mike Clyde of Caseyville

Great-Grandparents: Gene and Norma Clyde of Williamsburg, VA, Jim and Debbie Lay of Zephyrihills, FL

 