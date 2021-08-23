JACKSONVILLE - WJIL/WJVO Radio along with the Amvets Post 100 are proud to host

Freedom's Never Free. This traveling WWII Memorial is a half-sized replica of the original in Washington D.C.

The 247-foot display consists of the Wall of Stars (AKA Wall of Freedom), the Atlantic and Pacific Pavilions, 56 Pillars and stands with Oak and Wheat Wreaths. 2021

marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which ignited The United States’ entrance into the second global war.

This amazing tribute to the 404,800 lives lost will be on display at Dewey Park in South

Jacksonville September 8-12. We have ceremonies planned, along with

numerous activities during its visit.

Procession Into Jacksonville Info

Article continues after sponsor message

Procession will begin at the Rest Area near mile marker 103 on I-55 South, just outside of Sherman.

MEET AT 1:30PM

DEPART AT 2:00PM

Travel Route:

I-55 South to I-72 West

I-72 West Exit 64 into South Jacksonville

South on Main St to Dewey Drive (2nd stop light)

West on Dewey Drive to Dewey Park

More like this: