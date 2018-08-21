EDWARDSVILLE – A four-time All-American at SIUE in track and field, Chris Wright is rejoining SIUE as a member of the administrative staff with the Cougars.

SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt announced that Wright has been named the Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Annual Fund.

"Personally and on behalf of the entire Cougar Athletics family, we are so excited to bring Chris Wright, a former Cougar athlete, back to our family," said Hewitt. "Chris will be an outstanding addition. Chris has garnered a wealth of experience in the development and external area, and we are sure he will make an immediate and long-lasting impact for Cougar Athletics in the days to come."

Wright's new position aims to strengthen SIUE's strategic development, ticket operations and departmental fundraising.

Originally from Richton Park, Illinois, Wright competed for SIUE track and field from 2005-2008, earning All-America honors as part of four relay teams (indoor 2005, outdoor 2007, indoor 2008 and outdoor 2008).

After completing his collegiate career, Wright spent time in the SIUE athletic department as a volunteer coach and an athletics intern.

He worked for professional teams as an intern with the Memphis Redbirds (minor league baseball) during the 2011-12 season and the Tulsa Shock (Women's National Basketball Association) during the 2012-13 season.

Wright also served as a senior ticket sales consultant for the Aspire Group and the University of Memphis. He helped Aspire exceed ticket and donation revenue.

During the 2014-15 season Wright was an associate in athletics development for Iowa State University, assisting with managing the annual giving program including gift in-kind program, donor software systems, priority seating and parking as well as premium seating and hospitality areas.

Wright then took the challenge of identifying, cultivating and soliciting philanthropic support for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas. During the 2015-16 season, he helped Texas Permian Basin increase its dollars raised by more than 150 percent over the previous five years as well as created and implemented the Athletic Department's annual fund as well as the program's first-ever football ticket plans.

His most recent position was the Development Manager at Colorado State University. Since 2016, he has been managing the athletic department's fundraising, ticketing and marketing in the Denver metro area.

Wright and his wife, Brittany (also an SIUE alumnus) plan to live in the Edwardsville area.

