Edwardsville’s Sydney Wright has made a decision to attend Arkansas State University on a volleyball scholarship next year.

EHS volleyball coach Jami Parker describes Wright as “very athletic.”

Arkansas State won more than 25 matches this year and has an exceptional volleyball program.

“I really liked the environment and the volleyball program,” Wright said. “The girls on the team and coaches are awesome.”

Wright said she knows to play right away in such an exceptional program, she will have to work hard and have a lot of “mental toughness.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The volleyball player plans to concentrate her studies on biology/business and said she believes she may eventually want to go on beyond that and study to be an oral surgeon.

Wright’s Edwardsville High School coach Jami Parker said she expects her to shine at Arkansas State.

“I will be excited to see how she develops the next four years in college,” Parker said. “She can take on a lot of offensive and defensive roles on the volleyball court.”

Parker said one of Wright’s most memorable matches this past season was against Lyons Township, when she stepped up was all over the court, making key offensive and defensive plays. Over the season, she was always a key to the EHS team’s success, Parker said.

Sydney has emulated her sister, Lynsey, who also earned a college scholarship. She said her sister set a good example for her to follow.

She said her parents, Derrick and Anita Wright, were very influential in her success as a player and academically and she couldn’t thank them enough.

More like this: