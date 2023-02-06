CLASS 1A AT ROXANA

The host Shells put nine wrestlers through to the sectional, while Metro-East Lutheran advanced two in the regional at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Cahokia won the meet with 224.5 points, while Roxana came in second at 199 points, Red Bud was a distant third with 101.5 points, East Alton-Wood River came in fourth with 70 points, Sparta was fourth with 58 points, Metro-East and Salem tied for fifth with 50 points each, seventh place went to Pinckneyville with 40 points, Carlyle was eighth with 32 points, in ninth place was Belleville Althoff Catholic at 24 points and Breese Central was 10th with six points.

In the 113-pound division, Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle won the title with a pin of the Knights' Miles Dennis at 1:10, while at 120 pounds, the championship went to Nicholas Scott of Cahokia, pinning Roxana's Layton Cobine at 3:00 to win the title and at 126 pounds, the Shells' Brandon Green, Jr. pinned the Oilers' Tyler Adams at 46 seconds to win the championship.

At 132 pounds, the title was won by Logan Riggs of Roxana, scoring a 10-7 win over Demerious McGill of the Comanches, while Zach Manning of Red Bud took third place, eliminating EAWR's Jamal Burgess 13-11 to advance to the sectional. Lyndon Thies of the Shells won the 138-pound division, taking the final over Josue Cosme-Lopex of Sparta by fall at 1:10, while in the third place bout, Cahokia's Kody Harlan won over Metro-East's Carter Pryor 15-3 to move on to the sectional. At 145 pounds, Elijah Schlessinger of the Knights won the championship with a 13-2 win over Roxana's Trevor Gihring.

Braden Johnson of the Shells won the 152-pound class with a pin of Sparta's Trevor Faith at 24 seconds in the final, while at 160 pounds, Paxton Osmoe of Roxana took third place over the Oilers' Michael Soto with a pin at 42 seconds, putting Osmoe through to the sectional. Robert Watt of the Shells won the third place match at 170 pounds, taking 46 seconds to pin Carter Moore of Salem to advance to the sectional. In the third place bout at 182 pounds, Red Bud's Kannon King pinned EAWR's Canaan Cook at 34 second to go through to the sectional.

At 220 pounds, Roxana's James Herring won the final over EAWR's Drake Champlin 5-2 to take the championship, while at 285 pounds, Jason Dowell of Cahokia won the title over Chase Allen of Roxana 10-2.

The top three in each weight class moves on to the individual sectionals on Friday. with Class 1A at Carterville, Class 2A at Highland and Class 3A at Normal Community, with the state individual finals at State Farm Arena in Champaign-Urbana on Feb. 17-18. The Comanches, Rams, Crimsons and Tigers' teams all go on to the team dual meet sectional, set for Vandalia in Class 1A and Chatham Glenwood in Class 2A, with the team sectional site for Class 3A to be announced, on Feb. 21, with the winners going on to the state finals Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

CLASS 2A AT JACKSONVILLE

Triad qualified nine wrestlers for the sectional, while Civic Memorial put eight wrestlers through and Jersey had three wrestlers go through at the Jacksonville regional at the Jacksonville Bowl.

Article continues after sponsor message

The host Crimsons won the meet with 204.5 points, with CM finishing second at 167 points, the Knights were third at 147.5 points, Springfield High came in fourth with 120.5 points, Springfield Southeast was fifth with 65 points, Jersey came in sixth at 61 points and Springfield Lanphier was seventh with 46 points.

In the 106-pound final, Bradley Ruckman of the Eagles pinned Triad's Will Kelly at 2:12 to take the title, while at 113 pounds, Glen Henry of the Knights won the championship with a pin of Hunter Hayes of Jacksonville at 48 seconds, while the Eagles' Ethan Skiff pinned Marshawn Brown of the Senators at 1:11 to finish third and advance. In the 120-pound category, Deshawn Armstrong of the Crimsons won over Brody Smith of Triad in the final 14-6, while in the third-place bout, Brayden McBride of Southeast pinned CM's Evan Zimmer at 42 seconds to advance to the sectional.

In the 126-pound final, Colby Crouch of the Knights won by technical superiority over the Eagles' Caleb Scott 17-1, while in the 132-pound final, CM's Nathan Harris won over Triad's Ben Baumgartner 5-4 in overtime. Braden Rowe of Triad finished third on a bye at 138 pounds to go through to the sectional.

At 145 pounds, Bryce Griffin of CM won the final over Jacksonville's Joe Reif 15-5, while Nick Hartley of the Panthers won the third-place match over Alex Souva of Springfield by fall at 44 seconds. The 152-pound final saw the Crimsons' Colin Reif win over Aiden Postma of Triad 8-0, while in the third-place bout, the Eagles' Brock Barrows pinned Adrian Mack of Southeast at 5:28 to go through. Braden Carlson of the Knights advanced at 160 pounds with a 5-4 decision over Mason Walker of CM in the third-place match.

In the 170-pound final, the Eagles' Abe Wojcikiewicz won by technical superiority over Keyshaun Harris of Springfield in the final 17-2, while Keaton Wilhelm of Jacksonville eliminated Jersey's Connor Chin in the third place match 6-4. At 182 pounds, Luca Thies of Jacksonville won by fall over Koen Rodenbush of Triad in the final at 2:25, while in the third place match Jackson O'Connor of Springfield won the third-place match with a pin of the Eagles' Ayden Wesley at 4:45. In the 190-pound third-place match, Logan Cooper of CM took a 15-10 decision over Springfield's Shamar Brownlee to advance to the sectional.

At 220 pounds, the Crimsons' Oliver Cooley scored a pin of the Panthers' James Busch at 1:36, while Hunter Reid of the Senators pinned Kale Hawk of the Eagles at 34 seconds of the third-place match to advance. In the 285-pound class, the Spartans' Robert Hull pinned Jaydon Busch of Jersey at 3:45 to win the title.

CLASS 2A AT CENTRALIA

Highland sent five wrestlers into the sectional, while East St. Louis only advanced one wrestler at the Centralia regionals

Mt. Vernon won the team championship with 171,5 points, with Carbondale second at 158.5 points, in third place was Marion at 157,5 points, Waterloo came in fourth at 101.5 points, fifth place went to the Bulldogs with 72 points, in sixth place was the Flyers with 69 points, Mascoutah was seventh with 65 points and the host Orphans came in eighth with 37 points.

In the 106-pound final, Waterloo's Konnor Stephens won the title over Highland's Gavin Markel 8-1, while in the 138-pound final, Tyson Rakers of Highland defeated Aiden Murphy of Carbondale 6-0, while Bladen Sease of Waterloo pinned Cornell Tell of East Side in the third place match at 3:39 to move on. In the 145-pound third-place match, Caden Frey of Marion eliminated Lonnez Smith of the Flyers 18-7 to advance to the sectional.

Over in the 152-pound class, Thomas Imboden of the Terriers won over Pierre Walton of East Side 7-0 to take third place and advance, while at 160 pounds, Thomas Murphy of Highland was pinned by Isaiah Duckworth of Carbondale at 1:46 to win the championship, while at 182 pounds, Malaki Weatherly of Marion took 52 seconds to pin the Flyers' Joseph Fleming in the third place match to advance to the sectional. Ashton Zobrist of Highland advanced by winning third place over Elijah Johnson of Centralia by fall at 5:41.

At 220 pounds, Ethan Greenwald of Highland won the third-place bout over Joseph Meadows of Carbondale 15-1 to advance to the sectional, while at 285 pounds, Mekhi McDowell became East Side's only wrestler to advance to the sectional by winning the championship bout over Kanye Gunn of Marion by fall in overtime at 7:20.

More like this: