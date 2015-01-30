Wrestlers honored on Senior Night at Edwardsville High School
January 30, 2015 6:30 PM
Edwardsville honored multiple youth at the annual Senior Wrestling Night at Edwardsville High School on Thursday night. Some of the wrestlers have been competing for nearly 10 years and will leave their mark at EHS. The wrestlers are getting ready for the upcoming regional meet and post-season competition.
