GLEN CARBON - The public is invited to attend a Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Glen Carbon Village Cemetery located at the corner of Center and W. Guy (at end) in Glen Carbon, Ill. Wreaths will be put on graves of over 70 veterans of all wars.

The event is sponsored by the Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, and will occur simultaneously with other WAA events at over 1,000 locations across America and around the world. Most of these ceremonies are held in larger National cemeteries such as Arlington, Va., and Jefferson Barracks, Mo. The GGRC Chapter chooses to recognize heroic veterans in small local cemeteries.

Philip Bailey, event chairman, said, “On that date we will put wreaths on half of the graves in the cemetery and next year we will honor the veterans in the other half of the cemetery.”

The chapter encourages participation by local residents, particularly children, who take part in laying wreaths during the ceremony.

“We especially welcome family members of deceased veterans buried at the cemetery to participate,” said Bailey.

For more information about the ceremony or the Gen. George Rogers Clark SAR Chapter, contact Phil Bailey at (618) 288-5551 or Jim DeGroff, (618) 667-8660.

