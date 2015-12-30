WREA reaches tentative agreement with Wood River-Hartford Elementary School Board Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Education Association negotiating team reached a tentative agreement with the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School Board at 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday. A ratification agreement will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, Ric Stephenson, an Illinois Education Association rep, said today. Article continues after sponsor message The two factions had not seemed to be too far apart in the negotiations prior to this meeting, WREA reps had said previously. DEVELOPING... More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Live From Home Expo 2024