WREA reaches tentative agreement with Wood River-Hartford Elementary School Board
WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Education Association negotiating team reached a tentative agreement with the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School Board at 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday.
A ratification agreement will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, Ric Stephenson, an Illinois Education Association rep, said today.
The two factions had not seemed to be too far apart in the negotiations prior to this meeting, WREA reps had said previously.
DEVELOPING...
