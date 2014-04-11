Glen Carbon, IL…Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce a local business effort inspired by two Columbus Middle School 5th graders to raise critical funds for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that has provided much needed assistance to armed forces veterans injured in combat since 2003.

Two months ago, 5th graders Brooke Whiteford and Arianna Johnson began making their own wristbands to sell at neighbors doors for $1 apiece. In a matter of weeks the two students had raised over $300 for the Wounded Warrior Project. When the students approached their teacher, Matt Maddox, about what they had accomplished he realized that this program could become an initiative of local businesses. Mr. Maddox then reached out to Rep. Kay and the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce to help get local businesses involved. Rep. Kay then made the initial purchase of 500 wristbands.

“When I reached out to the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce I was pleased that they were enthusiastic about this program,” said Rep. Kay. “I am elated that we were able to take Brooke and Arianna’s wristband idea and bring the business community together for a common cause. The moneys raised from these wristbands will go to a noble cause, helping veterans in need.”

The wristbands will be available beginning April 12th for a donation of at least $1 at the following businesses.

Dairy Queen – 400 S Buchanan St Edwardsville

Wal Mart – 400 Junction Dr Glen Carbon

Home Depot – 2500 Troy Rd Edwardsville

If you are a local business and wish to participate in the program please contact Matt Maddox at (618) 780-7474.

