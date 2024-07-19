ELSAH - The Village of Elsah is being admired by visitors from all over the world following a partnership between the village and Viking Cruise Lines.

On July 4, 2024, six buses carrying hundreds of tourists arrived in Elsah every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors were taken on walking tours around the village, led by Connie and Gary Davis from the Green Tree Inn and several volunteers.

Some visitors said the village, which was voted the #1 Top Scenic Spot in Illinois by the Illinois Top 200 project, reminded them of their homelands overseas.

“This reminds me so much of many of the small villages of southern England near Southampton,” an English visitor said. “[I] had no idea I’d find this in the States.”

Another visitor from Ireland commented: “This place reminds me of home more than any place I’ve been in the U.S.”

Event organizers said the tours “went without a hitch” and thanked volunteers for creating “an unforgettable experience for hundreds of people around the globe.”

Upcoming Viking Cruise Line tours include the following: Aug. 8, 2024: 8-11:30 a.m. (Viking/Grand Mississippi Voyage)

Aug. 24, 2024: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. (Viking/America’s Heartland)

Sept. 7, 2024: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.(Viking/America’s Heartland)

10/10/2024: 8-11:30 a.m. (Viking/Grand Mississippi Voyage)

For more information, visit escapetoelsah.com.

