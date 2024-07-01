The Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour is making a stop at the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle in Collinsville. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2024, At the Brooks Catsup Bottle water tower 800 South Morrison Ave., Illinois Route 159 Collinsville.

Keep your eyes peeled as the World’s Largest Idaho Potato returns to the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle! Everyone is invited to come out for food, fun, games and activities. Hang with the Tater Team, take photos with the giant potato, and meet their costumed mascot “Spuddy Buddy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the Potato Truck’s 12th cross-country journey and its fifth visit to the Catsup Bottle. The Idaho Potato Commission created the giant spud in 2012 to celebrate its 75th anniversary, and the tour has been on the road every year since.

“A potato this size would produce over a million French fries,” said Mike Big Tomato Gassmann. “I think our catsup bottle can handle that!” For up-to-the-minute details log on to the Catsup Bottle’s personal Facebook page. www.facebook.com/catsupbottle For more information visit wwwBigIdahoPotato.com and www.CatsupBottle.com.

More like this:

Related Video: