ST. LOUIS - Each year, World Wide Technology Raceway’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES race showcases the St. Louis-Metro East region to the world. This year, the WWTR event will air in 142 countries around the globe. And in the U.S., it be broadcast live on NBC-TV.

INDYCAR will reach more fans in more global markets with more accessibility than ever before. A robust list of international broadcasters will bring the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to 223 markets in 142 countries with major and impactful media partnerships.

In addition, INDYCAR LIVE, INDYCAR’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, will provide practice, qualifying and races in territories not covered by an international partner. All international markets will have access to INDYCAR LIVE’s complementary coverage of NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying.

“We are pleased to see the expansion of our international partners and offerings mirroring the impressive growth of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “This season, 15 nations are represented by our full-time field of 27 entries, which is the most since 2011. The global reach of INDYCAR is as important as ever as we reach new audiences with an expanding fan base.

“It’s very gratifying to continue our relationships with existing partners and increase visibility with our new ones.”

Partnerships heading into the 2023 INDYCAR season include:

New for 2023, a multi-year agreement with TSN. Canada’s sports leader will provide fans with comprehensive INDYCAR action of eight races including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Honda Indy Toronto via their linear platform. Live streaming of all 17 races in addition to coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the newly launched TSN+.

An existing relationship with ESPN across Latin America will bring live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to key markets, including Brazil and Mexico, where audiences can follow Indianapolis 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan along with Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward. ESPN in Argentina provides coverage of popular countryman and NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Augustin Canapino.

Continuing a relationship that began in 2019, Sky Group with Sky Sports UK, Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Sport Italia return in 2023.

Canal+ will continue to provide coverage in France for fans of Andretti Autosport driver Romain Grosjean and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud.

Sky Sport in New Zealand will, once again, be the home of coverage of Kiwis Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong and six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon.

Australian fans of reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power can follow him on STAN Sport, the series streaming partner in Australia, while sister network Nine Network will show race highlights mid-week.

Movistar+ partners with INDYCAR for a seventh consecutive season, allowing fans in Spain to follow former NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou.

Gaora returns to broadcast all races in Japan with special emphasis on Takuma Sato’s attempt to win a third Indianapolis 500.

Ziggo Sport provides coverage of countryman Rinus VeeKay to its audience in the Netherlands.

Viaplay will continue its intense coverage of INDYCAR in the Nordics allowing fans to follow Marcus Ericsson’s pursuit of back-to-back Indianapolis 500 wins as well as Felix Rosenqvist’s third season with Arrow McLaren. INDYCAR fans in Denmark will be able to follow 2022 Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard and AJ FOYT Racing rookie Benjamin Pedersen.

S Sport has acquired rights to provide coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, taking the series to Turkey and the Czech and Slovak Republics for the first time.

New international drivers in INDYCAR’s developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone, have led to significant growth and interest from broadcasters across Latin America via ESPN and ESPN+, REV TV in Canada and a new TV agreement in the UK with Sky Sports. With more partnerships expected, remaining markets will see wheel-to-wheel INDY NXT action via INDYCAR LIVE.

“INDYCAR is a tremendous global series,” said Ericsson, driver of the No. 8 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. “That really hit home when I returned to Sweden last year to celebrate my Indianapolis 500 win. This lineup of international broadcasters will bring fans around the world closer to the action as they will be engaged with the series’ intense competition unlike ever before.”

Said Grosjean, driver of the No. 28 for Andretti Autosport: “I know, firsthand, the impact of INDYCAR’s global partnerships and the importance of the international broadcasters. It is gratifying that so many of my fans in France and Switzerland can follow my progress. 2023 will be a special year of growth for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and I cannot wait to get started.”

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 5 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. The start of the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins the same day, also at St. Petersburg. A full list of international broadcast partners is available at https://www.indycar.com/ways-to-watch/international.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com.

