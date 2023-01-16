ST. LOUIS - World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will kick off its annual season of street-legal drag racing and drifting on Friday, March 24. The Ranken Technical College Midnight Madness fuel by NOS Energy Drink program offers a safer alternative to illegal street racing by offering organized-yet-informal drag racing on the safer confines of WWTR’s NHRA-sanctioned ¼-mile drag strip.

Each Midnight Madness is an event, featuring street-legal drag racing, drifting in the drift pit, DJs and promotions.

Ranken Technical College Midnight Madness fuel by NOS Energy Drink is open to any licensed driver with proof of insurance and any street-legal car or motorcycle. Minors must present a signed parental release form (available on WWTR’s website). Each vehicle must pass a basic technical inspection and a fire and safety team is present at each event.

2023 Midnight Madness schedule: March 24, April 14. May 12, June 23, July (TBD), August 11, September 8, and October 13 (Halloween party and season finale).

Schedule for all events, except for March 24:

5:30 p.m. -- PitPay advance purchase express entry.

6-11 p.m. -- Racer gate tech card sales.

6-11:30 p.m. -- Tech inspection.

6 p.m.-12 a.m. -- Concession stand open.

6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. – Street-legal drag racing.

7 p.m.-1 a.m. – Drifting.

March 24 schedule:

4 p.m. -- PitPay advance purchase express entry.

5:30-11 p.m. -- Racer gate tech card sales.

4:30-11:30 p.m. -- Tech inspection.

6 p.m.-12 a.m. -- Concession stand open.

5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. – Street-legal drag racing. (First 30 minutes exclusively for PitPay advance.)

7 p.m.-1 a.m. – Drifting.

For more information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media platforms.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, a 1.25-mile superspeedway, a 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including the 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

