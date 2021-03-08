World Wide Technology Raceway To Host Two Job Fairs This Week in Preparation for 2021 Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS REGION – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host two job fairs this week in preparation for the 2021 events season. Many positions in a number of departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex. The first will be held on Thursday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second job fair will take place on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. The job fairs will be held in the infield media center inside the oval track. The WWTR Event Operations and Ticket Sales departments also need college students for summer internships. Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification. Please wear a mask and bring a completed application or your own pen to complete an application in person. WWTR is located at 700 Raceway Boulevard in Madison, Illinois, just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For more information, please visit: www.wwtraceway.com/careers. Article continues after sponsor message For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. About World Wide Technology Raceway World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. Theater Thursday! B & B Custom Tees, Christmas Wonderland, and More!