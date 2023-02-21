MADISON, Ill. - World Wide Technology Raceway - the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region - will host two job fairs next week in preparation for the 2023 events season. Many positions in all departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex. The drag strip has launched a paid internship announcer program for students in broadcast curriculums.

The first job fair will take place on Wednesday, February 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second will be held on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Both job fairs will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.

To access an online application, please visit https://wwtraceway.com/job-application/.

World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification. Please bring a completed application or your own pen to complete an application in person.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media platforms.

More like this: