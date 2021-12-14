Thousands of ticket deposits and sales prove event’s importance; Ameren Illinois making major infrastructure upgrades while WWTR undergoes renovations

ST. LOUIS – In the first months since its announcement, the June 5, 2022, NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway has earned significant fan and sponsor interest, generating thousands of ticket deposits and more than 500 inquiries for hospitality suites and on-site camping experiences. More than half of the available tickets for the race have been claimed by existing ticket holders with the balance available for public sale on December 15, 2021.

Further, improvements outside the venue will upgrade the driver, race and fan experience as Ameren Illinois makes critical enhancements to bolster the local electric grid that serves customers in and around the racetrack, including upgrading the two circuits currently feeding the venue and adding a third circuit. “The technology that drives modern racing, coupled with on-site attendance from broadcast media outlets and more than 60,000 fans, requires significant power, and Ameren Illinois is helping ensure we host a seamless event for all,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway.

"We know the NASCAR Cup Series race is going to have a tremendous economic impact on the region," said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. "This upgrade, which is part of our overall statewide plan to build a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid, plays a role in making WWTR a premier motorsports venue."

The strong response is indicative of what the sporting world knows – the NASCAR Cup Series with its 80 million fans delivers millions of dollars each year to host communities. An economic impact study by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects this race will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis market annually.

Venue Improvements

The WWTR team is managing many improvements to the venue, focusing heavily on the highly desirable infield experience including premium camping sites, a large interactive fan entertainment area adjacent to the garages, and upgraded driver and team owner access. The hospitality suite tower is undergoing renovation as well with updated interiors and an enhanced VIP entrance.

More than $40 million in improvements are underway for the 2022 racing season, which will include the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR. “We are receiving strong interest in naming rights for the race, and will unveil our sponsor and related fan opportunities soon,” said Francois.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a ¼-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre multi-purpose dirt off-road venue, and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner and CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 807,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

