St. Louis Region – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES released its 2021 schedule today and World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will be one of three oval track events on next year’s calendar. The fifth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021, and will return to its popular evening format. It will be the final oval track race on the 2021 INDYCAR schedule.

“We’re excited about returning to our original date and the night format after adjusting our original date and start times for the 2020 event to accommodate the Indianapolis 500,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “Our fans know that racing under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway is special and it enables us to turn our race into a spectacle. Our entire team is committed to producing a truly memorable event for the 2021 season.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has enjoyed immense popularity in the St. Louis market since it returned to WWTR in 2017. The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 deliver a truly international field of talent and machinery. Former F1 racer and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan scored the closest finish in WWTR history when he barely held off a hard-charging Ed Carpenter in 2019.

Ticket renewals begin on Monday, October 5, and general on-sale to the public will begin on Monday, November 2. Fans may secure their tickets for as little as 10% down through easy payment plans.

The entire 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule may be accessed here: https://www.indycar.com/News/2020/10/10-01-2021-Schedule-Release

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

