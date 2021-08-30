ST. LOUIS REGION – Officials from World Wide Technology Raceway and Ranken Technical College today announced a partnership of the development of a grassroots drift initiative for the St. Louis region.

The partnership, known as the Gateway Drift Alliance presented by Ranken Technical College, was unveiled during this weekend’s annual Formula Drift event at WWTR.

The GDR serves as a promotional program to further develop the sport of drifting in the Midwest and introduces the construction of purpose-built drifting vehicles into the motorsports program at Ranken Technical College. As part of the announcement, the track and school unveiled a specially-built Corvette that will be utilized for promotional use, as well as competition, with driver Austin Blair.

“World Wide Technology Raceway has been home to drifting events for many years, but this is a tremendous step in our efforts to actively engage the track, our marketing partners, and various drifting promotional programs in hopes of building a ladder system to the professional ranks of Formula Drift,” said Declan O’Neill, WWTR’s Vice President of Business Development. “Austin Blair not only will serve as the driver of the car for exhibition and competition purposes, but he also will act as our liaison to the drifting industry as we continue to grow our motorsports offerings.”

Ranken Technical College students built the 2004 Corvette over the course of two months with guidance from Ranken Automotive Division instructors. The car is equipped with a student-built and tuned supercharged General Motors 5.3L LS engine, custom-built roll cage, and fully tunable suspension system.

“Ranken Technical College has had a great relationship with World Wide Technology Raceway over the years and our students are excited about the drift program,” said Robert Callanan, Automotive Division Chair. “This exciting program will involve detailed conversion of various types of cars into drifting vehicles, at-track support, and technological development with others in the drifting industry. It’s an exciting program designed to attract students who have an interest in one of the fastest-growing forms of motorsports.”

Blair has participated in various forms of auto racing for more than 15 years.

“The St. Louis area already is home to great drifting car builders, mechanics, drivers, and team owners,” said Blair, WWTR’s Drift Alliance coordinator and driver. “Just as our Gateway Kartplex developed with the Ignite Indy program, we want to help develop area talent and work with local, regional, and national drift sanctioning bodies to showcase the sport at WWTR. This is the first time a track and its sponsors have partnered on a program to develop everything from events to participants, so the possibilities truly are endless.”

