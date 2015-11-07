JERSEYVILLE - Many of the grown-ups nowadays are sure to remember being glued to the television set on Monday nights for wrestling matches. The probably remember the excitement that occurred when their favorite competitors fought to claim their rightful title in the ring.

At 7:00 p.m. Friday, wrestling lovers and the fighters from around the area gathered to view some awesome live professional wrestling courtesy of World Powerhouse Wrestling at the Susnig Center in Jerseyville. The Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the event.

Billy Yates, who fights under the name of “Christian Haze,” has always loved wrestling. Over ten years ago, he decided that he wanted to hop into the ring himself with a help from WPW’s own “The Searcher.”

“Wrestling is just another way to invest in the community,” Yates said. “We put on a good family show for the kids and just entertain people. My heart is in investing in the people and hopefully I can make a difference to somebody.”

By day, Yates serves as a coach for the Jersey Community High School football team. He also is the worship pastor at First Assembly of God in Jerseyville and is a staff member at Illini Middle School.

With the promise of some good clean family fun, Yates and his fellow wrestlers made their way into the ring, battling one-on-one for three separate titles and bragging rights against their competitors with The Legion wrestling troop.

Wrestling personalities such as Xavier Frost, Bioshock, Shooter, Steele, Knyght, The Monster Scar, Uriah Eleazar and much more faced off against one another in order to take the World Powerhouse Wrestling, U.S. and Tag-Team titles.

Unfortunately for the WPW, their nightly nemesis The Legion took them down by elimination during the main event.

“It was a good night,” Yates said after the match. “Our job is to entertain people and hope they have fun. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top, but we all work hard. It’s our promise to Jerseyville that next time we’re in town, we’ll leave on top.”

Those who can’t wait until the next time they are in Jerseyville will have the opportunity to view the WPW in their glory in a little over three weeks on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Collinsville VFW.

