http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/7-27-15-Tim-Ream-1-on-1.mp3

The field at Busch Stadium will again be transformed into a pitch as the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will play its first home World Cup Qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup here on November 13th.

“It’s super-exciting,” said Tim Ream, who excelled at St. Dominic High School and St. Louis University and is currently playing in his second stint with the U.S. National Team. “I can’t wait to hopefully walk out here in November and see 40-something thousand people cheering.”

After a couple of seasons in the MLS, Ream signed with and currently plays for the Bolton Wanderers in the FLC and will be returning tomorrow to England.

“To have a home game, first and foremost, is a big positive for the team,” continued Ream. “It’s a big morale boost, knowing that we’re going to have an actual home field advantage is always nice going into a game. To be able to play in the U.S. when a lot of guys are–half the team is in the U.S. half the team is in Europe, so to be able to come home for myself, literally come home, it’s fun. It’s something to look forward to.”

Ream most recently played 90 minutes for the United States in their 1-0 victory over Haiti in the Gold Cup on July 10th.

“We’re getting there, we are getting there,” said Ream of the Men’s team getting closer to reaching a World Cup title. “It’s a gradual progression and a gradual change. Each World Cup, we seem to do well and get out of the group and get in the quarterfinals and kind of hit that hump. If we can get over that hump–once we get over that quarterfinal hump, I think you’re gonna be seeing an even bigger change than we have over the last 20 years.”

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, August 5th at 10am at Busch Stadium and through ussoccer.com.

photo credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports