ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, April 17, celebrate World Circus Day by seeing some hotdogging and getting a hot dog! Saturday, April 17 from 12- 2 and 6-7 when Circus Harmony performers will be hotdogging outside of Steve’s Hot Dogs at 3457 Magnolia Ave!

What do hot dogs and the circus have in common? When someone calls you a hotdog, they mean you’re a daredevil or a risk taker… like a circus person! To celebrate World Circus Day, 2021, St. Louis’ best circus school, Circus Harmony, will be hotdogging outside of St. Louis best hot dog store, Steve’s Hot Dogs!

World Circus Day celebrates the joy of circus arts. You can join the celebration with free performances by Circus Harmony youth circus performers outside of Steve’s Hot Dogs. And a percentage of your purchase will go to support Circus Harmony's Flying Children Scholarship Fund. Just make sure you mention Circus Harmony when you order in store or enter Fundraiser when you order on Steve’s website.

Some people think circus and hot dogs are just for kids but the truth is they both make everyone smile!

Who: Circus Harmony at Steve’s Hot Dogs

What: Celebrating World Circus Day with a Fundraiser for Circus Harmony

Where: Steve’s Hot Dogs at 3457 Magnolia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

When: Saturday April 17, 2021- Fundraiser form 11-8, Performances 12-2 and 6-7

