March 11, 2014, Alton – Luxurious, touchable silk in rich, vibrant colors conjure up images of exotic places, real or imagined. Two artists are offering workshops in this very medium, French Serti Silk Painting and Indigo Dyeing in the Japanese method known as Shibori. All on silk with color, lots of color.

First up is Rhonda Schrum of Wentsville, Missouri, a fiber and craft specialist who has been teaching art for over 20 years. “The French Serti technique is one method of silk painting. White silk is outlined with a water-based resist in a chosen design and this creates a barrier for dye or fabric paint.” says Schrum. “Color then stays within the outlined area and this allows for sharply defined borders limited only by one’s imagination.” The results are beautiful and colorful pieces of silk.

The second teacher is Nicole Ottwell of Edwardsville, Illinois. Ottwell, also a fiber specialist, will be teaching attendees about Indigo, the Indigo Vat and Shibori. “Indigo dye is historically extracted from plants and is a very distinctive rich, blue color.” says Ottwell. “Shibori covers several methods of dyeing cloth. We will be exploring Kanoko, Kumo, Arashi and Nui shibori. Each method involves forms of clamping, stitching or binding the fabric as means of resisting the Indigo dye.” The results are truly unique and beautiful designs.

These workshops will take place at By Design, 136 Front Street in Alton. French Serti dyeing with Rhonda Schrum has three workshop times available. The two day sessions are Saturday, April 5th and 12th, Saturday, June 7th and 14th or Friday, June 13th and 20th.

Indigo dyeing in Shibori with Nicole Ottwell has two workshop times available. The three-day Tuesday sessions are Tuesday, April 22nd, 29th and May 6th, morning session or evening session.

For further information and to register for these upcoming workshops, call By Design at (618) 433-1400 or go to www.lillianbydesign.com

Contact information:

Lillian Bates By Design 136 Front Street Alton, IL 62002 www.lillianbydesign.com Lillian@lillianbydesign.com

