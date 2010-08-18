Workshop Focuses on Starting and Testing Your Business Idea Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Is Starting a Business Right for You? Attend this comprehensive series of workshops to help you test your new business idea and gets you started on the right path. Free one-to-one counseling is also a part of the workshop process. August 31, Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Hayner Library in the Alton Square Mall. Call 618 467 - 2280 to register. Seating is limited. Article continues after sponsor message Session 1: Start-up Basics (Free) This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provide you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip