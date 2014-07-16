On Wednesday, August 13th, 2014 the Older Adults Health Council of Madison County and Senior Services Plus will sponsor a senior health fair. The health fair will be held at the Tri-Mor Bingo Center, located at 3701 Nameoki Road in Granite City from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The free event will provide information on specific services available in the area as well as a chance to learn about various health topics. Information will be available on local resources such as: home health agencies, fitness centers, hospice agencies, adult day services, supportive & assisted living communities, counseling, independent and skilled nursing & rehab facilities, and community service organizations.

The Older Adults Health Council was formed in 2008, with various members of different local organizations all working together to assist Older Adults. The goal of each attendee of the Older Adult Health Council is to provide superior services to our local senior community. The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal and health services. Working together we can offer complete and accurate service to our seniors we serve.

"We are very excited to be bringing our Health Fair to the Granite City area," explained Candice Arana, President of the Older Adults Health Council. "There are so many senior citizens living without the help they need. It is important for the OAHC to bring resources to them so that they know what is available, if not for them, maybe for a friend, neighbor, or a loved one."

Free health screenings will be performed by vendors, and presentations will be provided on health topics such as the options for senior living, hearing safety guidelines, Medicare protection, the hospice concept, and understanding advanced directives. The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will also have their mobile unit on site for anyone interested in giving blood during the health fair.

For additional information on the resources available at the event, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 146. You may also visit the agency's website, seniorservicesplus.org.

