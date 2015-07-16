Work at one of the entrances at Edwardsville Crossing near Starbucks should be completed in quick fashion.

The entrance was temporarily blocked after a request to check and see if there was a gas leak in the area.

It turns out after some tests by MGI there was no leak, one of the laborers at the scene said.

"We are sealing it up," the man said Thursday morning about the area that was uncovered to check the leak.

