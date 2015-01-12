World Wide Technology, Edwardsville, IL

Justin D. Jokerst, 31, of Perryville, Mo., was pronounced dead at the construction site at World Wide Technology after a construction-related mishap, Madison County Coroner Steve P. Nonn said Monday.

The business is located at 3951 Lakeview Corporate Drive, Edwardsville.

He was pronounced dead at 12:07 p.m. Monday by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard. At the time of the incident, he appeared to be performing service on a Grove HL150T crane boom at ground level when the boom lowered onto the decedent pinning him underneath. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 11:09 a.m.  The decedent was employed by Taylor Excavating, Incorporated of St. Louis, Mo.

Edwardsville medics were summoned at 11:09 this morning to Lakeview Corporate Drive, where a 500,000 sq. foot addition to a commercial warehouse is under construction.

An autopsy examination will be performed and routine toxicology studies will be undertaken to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs.  The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating the incident as well.

Funeral services remain pending at this time.

