GODFREY – The work of two Lewis and Clark Community College Art students will be on display in the upcoming Art St. Louis exhibition “Varsity Art XXV.”

“The Art Department is extremely pleased to have our AFA (Associate in Fine Arts) students Alexis Pulliam and Mahogne Chapple participate in this year's Varsity Art Exhibit at Art St. Louis,” said Fine Art Program Coordinator and Professor Christopher Brennan. “They are both outstanding artists and we are proud that they will be representing Lewis and Clark at this significant regional show.”

The 25th annual exhibit features works by 44 undergraduate and graduate art students from 22 colleges and universities in Missouri and Illinois. Professors are invited by Art St. Louis to select and submit outstanding pieces created by their students. The exhibition begins Friday, March 5, and runs until Thursday, April 1.

Chapple’s piece is a lively graphite drawing of the musical artist Bjork, in profile, giving an animated expression.

“Her way of expression is similar to the peculiar works that I take great pride in,” said Chapple.

“I am honored to be participating in the Art St. Louis Varsity Show,” she added. “The opportunity gives me a chance to show people the passion that gives me the most purpose in life. I'm also excited to be alongside so many other talented artists.”

Chapple thanks L&C Art Associate Professor Angela Hung for submitting the piece, and encouraging the potential in her craft.

Pulliam’s piece, a chromogenic print photograph titled “Beautiful Changes,” features a woman smelling freshly picked wildflowers along the Mississippi River.

In her artist’s statement on the piece, Pulliam says she found her passion for photography at L&C.

“I really enjoyed working with the figure, so my artwork will develop with a relationship to the figure,” she said. “I also appreciate the labor intensive process of film photography. The photo in this exhibit is about a girl finding beauty in the small things of life and to be grateful for those things.”

L&C Art Professor Jeff Vaughn, who submitted the piece, describes Pulliam as an asset to the Art Department.

“Alexis has developed a real commitment to her photography and the creative craft that I believe will continue well beyond her education,” he said.

For more information on Art St. Louis and Varsity Art XXV, including a gallery of the pieces on exhibit, visit www.artstlouis.org.

To learn more about the L&C Art Department, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart. Brennan can be contacted at cbrennan@lc.edu and Vaughn at lvaughn@lc.edu.

