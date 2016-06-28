EDWARDSVILLE - The much-anticipated opening of the new Leon Corlew Park, Edwardsville’s new splash pad located at the intersection of South Main and Schartz Road, is almost here.

Finishing touches are being applied and the park is scheduled to open July 8, Katie Grable, of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department said. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for July 23.

“The major work on the Splash Park is done,” Grable said. “Some work needs to be done on the fountains and signage put in place and the picnic tables are on their way to complete it.

Grable said she is excited to see community and regional excitement building for the Splash Park and park changes in general, something that has been worked on for a few years now.

“We have been planning and looking over plans for designs for a long time and to see them actually spring up from paper and become a reality is really rewarding,” she said. “A water play area is something we have wanted a long time in the community.”

The new splash park will feature various activities for children of all ages from a dump bucket to a lighter play area for younger children. The City of Edwardsville delayed the Spray Park opening a week to July 8 to test equipment, make sure new staff is properly trained and to insure all ADA features are in place at the park so it is equally accessible to all.

Bob Pfeiffer of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation said: "There are a few details that still need to be finalized before opening, including the parking lot and the training of park staff. We want to make sure families have the best experience at the park so we are going to take the extra week to polish things up. We know the public is very excited about the opening and we can't wait until July 8th so area families can add another park to their list of summer attractions."

In addition to the splash pad, the Leon Corlew Park will also include a walking/fitness track, playground area, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretive signage and a butterfly garden.

Leon Corlew Park, which is named after a former City Alderman and local Rotarian, is one of the three parks included in the City of Edwardsville’s fundraising effort – A Better Place to Play. The campaign is aimed at raising funds for three new parks in Edwardsville. The other two parks in development include an Ice Rink & Teen Center to be located on District #7 grounds off of Governor’s Parkway and a Sports Park for baseball, softball, soccer, pickleball, tennis and more near the I-55 corridor. Sponsorship and donations are also needed to help fund these parks so construction can begin.

For the Spray & Play Park, four area sponsors have already pledged donations. Edwardsville Rotary Club ($30,000); Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon ($40,000), First Clover Leaf Bank ($10,000) and Global Brew & Tap House ($8,000). There are still sponsorship opportunities available.

Donors may still fund various park enhancements to include pavilions, playground equipment, exercise equipment on the walking trail as well as a babbling brook feature. For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the Spray & Play Park visit http://www.betterplacetoplay.com or call Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

