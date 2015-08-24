EDWARDSVILLE - Work is progressing in rapid fashion on the area for the new Ross Dress For Less store at the corner of Edwardsville Crossing.

In addition to Ross, there is space for three additional businesses in the 48,000 square feet building over 4.2 acres. Motorists driving by will see a lot of activity around the area with concrete and slab work happening.

HBD Construction Co. is doing the dirt work and will oversee the project, then finish the building.

“It is moving along quite well,” Neil Rose, the site supervisor for HBD Construction Co. said Monday morning. “We have all the footings poured and are waiting to start pouring slab on grade next. We are now treating the area with some oils.”

Rose said if all goes well the storm structures will be in place in a couple weeks, then the paving part of the parking lot will begin. “It is a nice building and it appears to be a good location,” he said.

