ALTON - Workers are visible each day at the old Alton Post Office location on Belle Street with the site restoration in its final stages.

Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, who owns the property, made this statement about the present work: "Following Illinois American Water's sewer and water line improvements along Belle Street, Ameren is now finishing final site restoration and grading at the former Alton manufactured gas plant site in preparation for sale and/or beneficial re-use for the community.

"The property was recently divided into two parcels to support development, while also allowing for an easement so Illinois American Water can access and maintain the Piasa sewer that bisects the site."

